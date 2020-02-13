Men’s basketball takes no prisoners as it extends streak

Middlebury put up a dominant performance at Wesleyan on Sunday to improve to 19–3 for the season. The Panthers shot 60% (39-65) from the field, outscoring Wesleyan 48–37 in the first half and putting up 47 more in the second half en route to a 95–79 victory.

The Panthers started out on an explosive 30–12 run which Wesleyan was able to cut down to 30–21, but the Panthers would hold an eleven point advantage at the half. In the second half, Middlebury was able to nullify Wesleyan’s plays, getting out to a 56–39 lead. Wesleyan never cut the deficit to less than fifteen the rest of the way through the game.

Jack Farrell ’21 and Tommy Eastman ’21 led the squad in scoring with 20 points apiece and Matt Folger ‘20 turned in an all around impressive performance with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. Ryan Cahill ’21 was impressive off the bench with 14 points and Griffin Kornaker ’21 led the team with 10 assists and has 19 helpers in the team’s last two games.

The boys will play next on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at home when they host Tufts.