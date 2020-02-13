Alpine, Nordic ski teams go big at Bates

They did it!

The alpine and nordic ski teams earned their first carnival win in a very close victory over UVM. All members of the team clocked in speedy times to dominate the Bates Carnival.

For the alpine men, Justin Alkier ’21 placed first in giant slalom and Erik Arvidsson ’21 trailed him closely with a fourth place finish. In slalom, Tim McGavett ’22 finished second.

Alkier commented on the team’s successful weekend.

“After being so close to victory in the prior carnivals, it was amazing to see things come together for a well deserved win,” said Alkier. “It’s a great feeling to be in contention for the win every weekend — let alone win. The entire team is showing some serious speed right now and we’re all excited for the remainder of the season, especially the Midd Carnival.”

It wasn’t just the men who showed up this last weekend though. The women also came to play. Lucia Bailey ’21 led the pack with her third place finish in slalom. Meanwhile, Nina Reichhelm ’23 brought in a top 10 finish in grand slalom, placing 8th.

Bailey reflected on her team’s performance.

“There was an unspoken pressure to ski well this weekend because we have been so close to winning and the stars finally aligned,” said Bailey. “Everyone contributed to the win.”

Heading into Williams Carnival, excitement surrounds the team as it is the final Carnival before the beloved Midd Carnival, hosted at the Middlebury Snow Bowl. Hopes are that the success will continue throughout the remainder of the season.

Go Panthers!