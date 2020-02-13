Women’s hockey leaves February Break untouched

The second-ranked Panthers took a few hits over winter term, having lost to Plattsburgh State, 4–1, on Jan. 21 and to Hamilton, 2–0, on Jan. 31. The blue and white, however, turned the tables on Hamilton the following day and won 3–0.

The Panthers rounded out the break with a two-game win streak, beating Trinity 4–1 in their first game and 1–0 in the second.

Women’s hockey will continue their season against Williams, a team with whom they’ve struggled in the past. Last season, the Panthers lost to Williams in all three matchups.

“Going into this weekend, we have to make sure we’re doing all of the little things right that add up to the big things,” said Sidney Porter ’20. “Staying strong in the D-zone and getting pucks to the net will be a big focus all week.”