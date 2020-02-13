Swimming and diving gets hot this winter

Although the chilly Vermont winter freezes water into lifeless ice, such rules don’t apply to the Middlebury Natatorium; the swimming pool, rather, teems with heated competition. The natatorium was especially reinvigorated when the University of Vermont, St. Michael’s and Williams gathered on campus for the Middlebury Invitational on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Individual performances comprised the invitational and no points were awarded to teams. Audrey Kelly ’21 earned first place in the women’s 50-yard freestyle, while Corey Jalbert ’21 won first in the same event on the men’s side. Audrey Hsi ’22 also took first place in the women’s 200-yard backstroke.

The natatorium will reawaken one last time for the women’s NESCAC championships from Feb. 13 to 16. The men’s squad, meanwhile, will journey south down Route 7 to Williams for their conference championship starting Feb. 20.