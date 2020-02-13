Track and field shuffles its way to the finish line at Cupid Challenge

The Panthers recently competed in the Tufts Cupid Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 8. Even though this meet was non-scoring, the men and women still came out with solid performances.

Some impressive results for the women included a first place finish by Cassie Kearney ’22 in the 800 -meter run with a time of 2:18.22. Talia Ruxin ’20 had a time of 17:45.96 which netted her first in the 5000-meter run. Ava O’Mara ’21 and Katie Glew ’21 both captured second place in the 600-meter run and one-mile run, respectively. Also, the respective “A” teams for the women were able to come in first place in the 4×400 relay and second in the distance medley.

The men dominated the competition as well. Will Meyer ’20 finished the 3000-meter run with a time of 8:42.58, which propelled him to third place. In the 5000 meter run, Theo Henderson ’20 came in first with a time of 15:02.53. It is also worth noting the performance of Nathaniel Klein ’21. Klein shattered the school record in the shot put event with a throw of 15.17 meters.

The Panthers will travel to Massachusetts on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 for their next meet, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Shortly after, the team will face the championship meets: the Division III New England Championships and NCAA Championships.