Men’s squash rounds out break on top

The Panthers lost to Bates, MIT and Virginia over February break, but pulled out wins against Bowdoin, Colby and Tufts. Though they redeemed themselves last week, the Panthers are having a less successful season compared to last year. At this point last season, they had played 18 matches and only lost 5. This season, they’ve played 14 matches and lost 9.

For clarity, at this point last year, the team’s PCT was .722 and this year it’s .357. Middlebury heads to NESCAC championships this Friday at Bowdoin, though it is not yet known against whom they’ll be facing. In the past five years, the Panthers have made it through the NESCAC championships, taking third place. Hopefully, the Panthers will go into this series to build on and expand their past successes.