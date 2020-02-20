Men’s squash snags third at conference tournament

The men’s team played Amherst, Bates and Trinity at Bowdoin this weekend. The boys redeemed themself from the last few weeks, bringing home the win from Amherst 6–3 and Bates 7–2, but lost to Trinity, 8–1. Middlebury placed third in the NESCAC championships for the fifth year in a row. In two weeks, the boys head to Bowdoin to compete in the CSA team championships. The men’s team has usually performed relatively well at the team championships, winning the majority of their games played in the last three seasons they’ve competed in the match.