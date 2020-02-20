Women’s hockey gifts seniors with a ‘W’

The women’s hockey team continued their successful season, notching two wins this past weekend. They defeated Williams 4–0 on Saturday and 3–1 on Sunday as they finished off their home portion of the season.

Maddie Leidt ’21 shined throughout the weekend, scoring a total of three goals in the two games.

Middlebury is currently ranked atop the NESCAC with a record of 12-1-1. The panthers have outperformed the other teams by a mile, winning four more games than the second and third placed teams (Amherst and Colby, respectively)

Their season will end this weekend against Bowdoin, ranked 5th in the conference. Over the past few years, the ladies have generally succeeded in beating out the Polar Bears.