Track and field tackles two meets over the weekend

The Panthers track and field teams divided and conquered over the weekend by competing in two non-scoring meets. The women’s squad competed in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Feb. 14, while some of the men participated on Feb. 15. Men and women not present at the Valentine Invitational headed to the Ephs Field & Track Meet on Feb. 15.

Some notable performances punctuated the Valentine Invitational, like Grace Desmond ’23 earning eighth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.31, or Jonathan Fisher ’20 placing eleventh in the high jump event. His jump reached 1.95 meters.

“I would say that overall, we had some great performances at BU this past weekend, which is an exciting step in the right direction for the team,” said William Robertson ’21 when asked to comment on the team’s performance.

Outstanding performances also highlighted the Ephs Field & Track Meet. Nathaniel Klein ’21 and Helene Rowland ’20 both placed first in the shot put event in their respective meets.

As the Division III New England Championships are coming up on Feb. 28 and 29, the team will have some time to build up more confidence.

“I would say that running at a track as fast as the one at BU is a great way to prep for DIII New Englands,” said Robertson. “Getting a chance to run a fast time builds confidence, which is exactly what we need going into DIIIs.”