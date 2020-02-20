Women’s squash back in top 15 ahead of nationals

The women’s squash team is hitting their stride at the right time. As the Panthers head down to Yale University for the CSA Team Championships this weekend, February 21-23, they benefit from the most recent set of national rankings, which saw them jump up from No. 17 to No. 15.

This change means more than just two spots — it also places the Panthers in a higher division, as the CSA championships separate teams by ranking in groups of eight to form each bracket. Thus, Middlebury will now compete as the No. 7 seed in the B division, the second best in the country.

The Panthers’ ascent is due to their strong performance at the NESCAC Championships, where they avenged a regular season loss against then-higher-seeded Bates, en route to a third place finish.

The jump to the B division will give the Panthers another shot at strong competition, with a potential first-round slate against No. 10 University of Virginia, who handed the women a 9-0 loss three weeks ago.

Rematches with Brown, George Washington, and Bates could prove interesting as prior matches with all three teams have been tight for the Panthers.