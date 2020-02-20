Women’s basketball bows out in final battle

On Feb. 14, Middlebury women’s basketball team challenged the top-ranked Tufts, which holds an undefeated record. The teams had back-and-forths during the first period, with Lily Kuntz ’20 and Betsy Knox ’20 as lead scorers. The first quarter ended with 15–14. During the second and third stanza, Middlebury continued impressive plays such as a layup from Knox, a three from Kira Waldman ’20 and a jump shot from Michaela Sullivan ’22. However, during the last quarter, the Jumbos rendered the Panthers scoreless during the first four minutes, leading the scoreboard at 57–42. Although Middlebury tried to come back, the game ended with 77–54.

The team finished their season on Feb. 15 with a tight contest against Bates College. During the first two stanzas, Middlebury trailed behind Bates closely. The Panthers were able to cut the score deficit to three points during the third period. The Bobcats and the Panthers fought a close game during the last stanza, as both teams tied at 61—61 with a minute left in the game. The game was forced into overtime because neither could seize an advantage. Unfortunately, Middlebury lost 71–67 after losing possession of the ball with nine seconds left. During the game, Maya Davis ’20 scored an impressive 26 points and became the 10th player in the school history to reach 1000 career points

This season, the team acquired a 12–12 record.