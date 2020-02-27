Women’s hockey prolongs winning streak after weekend in Maine

The Panthers finished up their regular season this weekend, snatching two away wins against Bowdoin. The defeat of the Polar Bears cemented Middlebury’s incredible season, as they won the first game 3–0 and the second 3–1. The women’s squad is still ranked first in the NESCAC conference, winning 14 conference games and 19 total games. They’re also ahead of the second ranked team, the Colby Mules, by five games. Additionally, the victories against Bowdoin ensured that the blue and white remained perfect on the penalty kill this season. They’ll begin their postseason this Saturday at home against Trinity, who is currently ranked eighth of nine teams in the NESCAC.