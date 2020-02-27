Men’s basketball fails to find way past Trinity in NESCAC Quarterfinals

Middlebury fell to Trinity in the NESCAC Quarterfinals on Saturday. It was a quick start for the Panthers as they started off on a 5–0 streak. However, that was about as good as it got for the boys as Trinity went on a 12–2 run, followed by an 11–3 run later in the half that gave Trinity a 32–19 edge. By the end of the first half, it was 48–34 Trinity.

Trinity did not let up in the second half, enjoying a 20+ point advantage for most of the rest of the game, and would win by a final score of 100–82.

Jack Farrell ’21 accounted for 29 points to lead the team, Tommy Eastman ’21 led in rebounds with 9, and Griffin Kornaker ’21 led in assists with 6. Middlebury will learn their seed in the NCAA Tournament on March 2nd.