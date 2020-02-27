Middlebury C.V. Starr School in Ferrara, Italy canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Middlebury C.V. Starr Schools Abroad continue to react to the global spread of Coronavirus. With over 300 cases confirmed in Italy, Middlebury’s host university in Ferrara, Italy has decided to postpone the start of the semester. As a result, the one Middlebury student currently studying in Ferrara has been asked to relocate to Florence or Rome, according to an announcement from Rosa Cuda, director of the School in Italy.

Students studying abroad in France received an email notifying them that if they have recently traveled to the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto, they must “remain at home for 14 days,” according to School in France Director David Paoli.

This is a developing story.