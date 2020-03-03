Leave a Comment
Super Tuesday 2020
March 3, 2020
Today’s the day. Polls are open in Vermont until 7 p.m. tonight. Throughout the day, The Campus staff will be reporting from across Vermont on voting news, election events and results as the evening progresses. Check out last week’s Voting Guide for more information on the voting process in Middlebury.
Election Day
Monday, March 2, 7:00 p.m. At last night’s Town Meeting, residents discussed and debated on a variety of issues, including water system transmission and distribution improvements, flood resiliency measures and funding for police and EMS. Voters will vote on these issues in today’s Australian Ballot.
Discussion is underway at Middlebury’s town meeting. #TownMeetingDay pic.twitter.com/G8oIpmA4eA
— Lucy Townend (@LucyT1119) March 3, 2020
Article 4 (funding for Middlebury Regional EMS ambulance replacement) passes after considerable discussion #TownMeetingDay
— Lucy Townend (@LucyT1119) March 3, 2020
Art 5 passes with amendment. Taxes will be due in three separate instalments. #TownMeetingDay
— Lucy Townend (@LucyT1119) March 3, 2020
And that completes another Middlebury town meeting. Favorite quote of the night from selectboard member after a resident asks to bury utility lines: “We can do anything you’d like to do as long as you’d like to fund it.” Check out Ariadne and @LucyT1119’s coverage in @middcampus! pic.twitter.com/gJnwIQPFfz
— Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) March 3, 2020