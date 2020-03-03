(BENJY RENTON)

Super Tuesday 2020

March 3, 2020

Today’s the day. Polls are open in Vermont until 7 p.m. tonight. Throughout the day, The Campus staff will be reporting from across Vermont on voting news, election events and results as the evening progresses. Check out last week’s Voting Guide for more information on the voting process in Middlebury.

Election Day

 

Monday, March 2, 7:00 p.m. At last night’s Town Meeting, residents discussed and debated on a variety of issues, including water system transmission and distribution improvements, flood resiliency measures and funding for police and EMS. Voters will vote on these issues in today’s Australian Ballot.

 

