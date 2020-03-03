Election Day

Monday, March 2, 7:00 p.m. At last night’s Town Meeting, residents discussed and debated on a variety of issues, including water system transmission and distribution improvements, flood resiliency measures and funding for police and EMS. Voters will vote on these issues in today’s Australian Ballot.

Article 4 (funding for Middlebury Regional EMS ambulance replacement) passes after considerable discussion #TownMeetingDay — Lucy Townend (@LucyT1119) March 3, 2020

Art 5 passes with amendment. Taxes will be due in three separate instalments. #TownMeetingDay — Lucy Townend (@LucyT1119) March 3, 2020