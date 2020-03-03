Middlebury College's only student-run newspaper.

Election Day

March 3, 2020

 

Monday, March 2, 7:00 p.m. At last night’s Town Meeting, residents discussed and debated on a variety of issues, including water system transmission and distribution improvements, flood resiliency measures and funding for police and EMS. Voters will vote on these issues in today’s Australian Ballot.

 

Leave a Comment

The Middlebury Campus • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in