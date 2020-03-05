Track and Field battles through injuries as indoor season winds down

The Panthers had a great outing at the Division III New England Championships on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29. The women earned sixth place, while the men took twelfth.

Gretchen McGrath ’21 led the pack with her fourth place finish in the 400-meter dash. In the 800-meter run, Cassidy Kearney ’22, Meg Wilson ’20, and Nicole Johnson ’22 chased after one another, picking up third, fourth, and fifth places respectively. It is also important to mention that the 4 x 400 meter relay “A” team came in fourth.

Max Cluss ’23 spoke to the men’s performance. “Overall we had a solid performance at Regionals, but we wish we performed better,” Cluss said. “This indoor season we’ve been plagued with injuries so we did not race our entire team.”

Impressive performances by the men include Will Meyer ’20 who came in seventh place in the 3000-meter run. The veteran squad comprised of Arden Coleman ’20, William Robertson ’21, Mathew Durst ’21, and Nathan Hill ’20 grabbed fourth in the 4X400 meter relay. It is also important to mention the performance of Nathaniel Klein ’21 who captured fifth in the shot-put event.

With the completion of this meet, the Panthers near the final stretch of the indoor season. Up next the teams will once again travel to Medford for the Tufts Last Chance Meet on Saturday, Mar. 7 for another opportunity to compete before NCAA’s.

Coleman commented on the upcoming meet. “We need to take it day by day,” said Coleman. “There’s nothing else we can do but keep grinding and position ourselves to perform the best we can at Tufts.”