Women’s lax returns hungry for more

The women’s lacrosse team is still hot off of its dominant season last year and continues to prove it deserves to be the number one team in the country. The squad notched a win against No. 13 Bowdoin in their season opener on Saturday, Feb. 29. Extending their win streak from last season to twenty-three games, the top-ranked Panthers stood the test of a worthy opponent.

Early in the game, the Panthers rushed out to an early lead, but the Polar Bears crawled back later in the half to ultimately settle the game at 6–6 by halftime.

After the half, the Panthers again pulled out to a cushiony lead but Bowdoin would not quit. As the game moved on, the Panthers displayed their power as they amassed a lead the Polar Bears would not be able to close. The game ended in a Panthers win by a score of 16–12.

The performance was led by dominant performances on offense by Emily Barnard ’20 and Jane Earley ’22, who each scored five goals. On the defensive end, Julia Keith ’20 had seven saves for the Panthers and Addy Mitchell ’21 forced five turnovers.

Looking at the team’s success, it’s evident that they play as a unit, dependent on both their offense and defense to be reliable and to keep their streak alive.

Next up, the women head to Connecticut College on Saturday, March 7 for their second game of a hopefully dominant season.