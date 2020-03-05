Men’s squash upsets No. 2 seed; claims second at Nationals

The Men’s Squash team travelled to Harvard this weekend to play in the CSA team nationals. Middlebury faced Amherst in the quarterfinals and the blue-and-white managed to snag the victory by a score of 6–3. The Panthers also emerged victorious in the semifinals against the Navy Midshipmen, 5-4. Unfortunately, the men lost out to Williams, 5-4, in the finals on Sunday. This weekend, two Panthers, Nick Bermingham ’20 and Jack Kagan ’20 will go on to compete in the CSA individual championship at the University of Pennsylvania. Though they had a rough start to the season, the men’s squad has gained momentum in the past few weeks. Hopefully, it continues onto the individual championships.