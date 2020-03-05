Ski teams give POWerful performance at Carnival

The alpine and nordic teams gifted their fans a handful of first place finishes at home this weekend at the 97th Middlebury Carnival.

In the alpine races, the team showed up. Timmy Gavett ’22 and Erik Arvidsson ‘21 picked up first and third respectively in the slalom event. On day two, Arvidsson won the giant slalom contest, decidedly. Pate Campbell ’20 and Justin Alkier ’21 tied for fifth. Campbell finished very well in his final collegiate race for Midd. For the women, Ali Nullmeyer ’23 eased past the competition, winning both the slalom and giant slalom by large margins.

Nullmeyer spoke to her success and anticipation of the NCAA Championships out west in Montana.

“It felt really awesome to get the double win at our home carnival,” Nullmeyer said. “It was also really cool that we as a team were able to win all four alpine events. We had a really solid showing and I’m excited to take that energy with us into NCAAs.”

The nordic team also enjoyed their home field advantage. Racers put out some of their best finishes of the season at a time when they were needed most in lue of a few teammates being away at the Nordic Junior World Championships in Germany.

The ladies stepped up to the challenge. Annika Landis ’20 placed fourth on both days, rounding out her last Carnival on top. Peter Wolter ‘21 pulled out his first career win in the 20K race Saturday. He was followed by Willson Moore ’22 and Josh Valentine ’23 who each had their best finishes of the season.

Wolter spoke on his success after breaking past his four second place finishes over the course of the season. “It felt like this win was a long time coming and I’ve been so close so many times this year that it was very rewarding to finally get the top spot,” Wolter said. “I’m excited to go back West for NCAA’s on a course that I’ve raced before. It’ll be sweet to see what Midd Skiing can do after a strong regular season.”

In two weeks, some of our best racers will be competing in Montana against the best of the best from Division 1 schools around the country. The Panthers will be hoping to build on their success as it is clear that they have the speed to win it all.