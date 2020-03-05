Women’s hockey keeps eyeing NESCAC crown

In perfect fashion on Carnival Weekend, the Panthers just keep on rolling.

The women’s hockey team defeated the Trinity Bantams in the NESCAC Quarterfinals, 4–1, and will advance to the semifinals and play Hamilton. Hamilton, ranked fourth, stands between Middlebury and a seat to the conference championship. History appears favorable to be on the blue-and-white’s side; Middlebury hasn’t lost a game to Hamilton in the past two seasons. In fact, one past match included a 3–1 victory against Hamilton in the NESCAC Semifinals last year. If Middlebury wins, they’ll go on to play either Colby or Amherst, who are playing one another in the other semifinal matchup.