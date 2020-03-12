Developing: Middlebury suspends all programs abroad, in Monterey

Last updated March 13, 1:35 p.m.

For updates on the suspension of classes at the Vermont campus, check here.

Schools abroad in Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Uruguay

Programs suspended on March 13 for spring semester

The remaining five Middlebury schools abroad were suspended on Friday, according to an update from Dean of International Programs Carlos Vélez. “Despite the fact that confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain relatively low in your host countries, we are very concerned about the imposition of future travel bans and other restrictions around the globe,” the statement said.

Students enrolled in the programs in Latin America will be given the option to withdraw from the program with no academic credit and a full tuition refund, or to remain in the program with remote coursework for a full semester of Middlebury credit, according to a Friday email to enrollees’ parents from Assistant Director of International Programs Alessandra Capossela. The Campus is currently looking into what the academic options will be for students enrolled in programs in other areas.

Schools abroad in France, Germany, India, Japan, Jordan, Morocco, Russia, Spain

Programs suspended on March 12 for spring semester

The college suspended eight of its abroad programs on Thursday, two days after the college suspended on-campus classes at his core campus. An email to all schools abroad students said the decision was based in part on the CDC’s newly elevated advisory of all European countries to Level 3 status, as well as the U.S. Department of State’s new global health advisory and President Donald Trump’s proclamation of a travel ban on foreign nationals from Europe to the U.S. The email asked students to make arrangements to go home “as soon as possible.”

Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey

Classes to continue remotely after spring break ends on March 23

The institute had a planned spring break beginning this Friday, March 13. After break, classes will resume remotely on March 23, and will remain so for the rest of the semester.

Middlebury-CMRS program in Oxford

Program suspended on March 10 for spring semester

The college suspended the Middlebury College CMRS-Oxford Humanities Program in England on March 10. The 35 participating students will complete their studies remotely, including the research project that constitutes a main part of the program. They have been asked to leave the country by March 15.

School abroad in Italy

Program suspended on Feb. 20 for spring semester

The college suspended its programs in Florence, Rome and Ferrara on Feb. 29, 11 days after the programs there began. Students were given the option to take the semester off and get refunded for the semester’s tuition, or to take online classes taught by professors at Sede Capponi, the Middlebury Center in Florence.

School abroad in China

Program suspended on Jan. 28 for spring semester

The schools Hangzhou, Kunming and Beijing were closed in late January, before the spring semester began and while the coronavirus was still peaking in the country. The 11 students who had already arrived in China had to evacuate, some of whom were able to reenroll at the college in the spring.

