Developing: Middlebury suspends programs in Monterey, abroad

Last updated March 11, 5:30 p.m.

We will update this page as the college continues to suspend its programs abroad due to coronavirus concerns.

For updates on the suspension of classes at the Vermont campus, check here.

Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey

Classes to continue remotely after spring break ends on March 23

The institute had a planned spring break beginning this Friday, March 13. After break, classes will resume remotely on March 23, and will remain so for the rest of the semester.

Read the college’s March 10 announcement here.

Middlebury-CMRS program in Oxford

Program suspended on March 10 for spring semester

The college suspended the Middlebury College CMRS-Oxford Humanities Program in England on March 10. The 35 participating students will complete their studies remotely, including the research project that constitutes a main part of the program. They have been asked to leave the country by March 15.

School abroad in Italy

Program suspended on Feb. 20 for spring semester

The college suspended its programs in Florence, Rome and Ferrara on Feb. 29, 11 days after the programs there began. Students were given the option to take the semester off and get refunded for the semester’s tuition, or to take online classes taught by professors at Sede Capponi, the Middlebury Center in Florence.

Read The Campus’s coverage of those cancellations here.

School abroad in China

Program suspended on Jan. 28 for spring semester

The schools Hangzhou, Kunming and Beijing were closed in late January, before the spring semester began and while the coronavirus was still peaking in the country. The 11 students who had already arrived in China had to evacuate, some of whom were able to reenroll at the college in the spring.

Read The Campus’s coverage of those cancellations here.