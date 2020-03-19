Porter Hospital confirms Addison County’s first case of Covid-19

A resident of Addison County has tested positive for Covid-19, according to an all-campus email sent by Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration David Provost on Wednesday.

Middlebury Director of Health Services Mark Peluso said he was “not aware of any students” who had tested positive for the virus when asked by The Campus if the case was a Middlebury student.

The individual tested positive through Porter’s “Drive Through Testing” service and was subsequently sent home to self isolate, according to a press release posted on the Porter Medical Center site early Wednesday morning. The patient is now receiving care and following CDC guidelines within their home, the email said. Peluso said students should continue to follow the college-recommended safety protocol to mitigate potential risk of contraction.

The Vermont Department of Health Department will identify and notify people who were potentially exposed to the case, according to the email from Provost. The Porter press release said the medical center is preparing for a spike in Covid-19 cases, and has developed emergency response plans in accordance.