Searching for ‘Future Nostalgia’

With the chaos of the past months, it’s safe to say we’d all rather be somewhere other than in the midst of 2020. For some, Dua Lipa comes in right on time to fill otherwise stressful weeks with a new album that briefly transports us somewhere else.

Originally set for release on April 3, “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa’s second album — debuted two weeks ahead of schedule due to a leak. Packed with groove and style, the tracklist takes us on her ambitious journey that’s changing the pop scene.

Since Dua Lipa broke into mainstream music in 2017 with her first album, I’ve been a pretty avid listener. With this in mind, I wasn’t entirely sure of what to expect in “Future Nostalgia.” In fact, I’m glad I had no expectations. As she sets out to redefine her music, Lipa opens the eponymous lead single with, “You want a timeless song? I wanna change the game. [I’m] Like modern architecture, John Lautner coming your way.”

“Future Nostalgia” consists of 11 tracks, discounting its forthcoming deluxe version. The album is decidedly upbeat and cinematic, with visual and melodic aesthetics reminiscent of ’80s film, like the atmospheric silences that begin and end songs like “Future Nostalgia” and “Don’t Stop Now.” Are you familiar with the opening to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”? That’s almost similar to what “Future Nostalgia” opens on, with an eerie vibe followed by a considerably brighter sound as Lipa comes in. Unleashing an arsenal of catchy and seductive melodies, “Future Nostalgia” builds on her familiar, smooth voice but imbues it with the groove of another time. Powerful bass lines and catchy beats help — songs easily melt into one another, creating an album that makes you want to dance.

Lipa’s sound fits hand in hand with the transformative trip “Future Nostalgia” takes us on. A deliberate track order slots the titular song “Future Nostalgia” first, followed by a collection of fast-paced melodies in “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart,” head-bob-inducing groove in “Pretty Please” and ethereal, spacey notes in “Cool”. Frankly, the tracklist cleverly scatters around just enough diversity to not appear homogeneous. Despite how much I enjoyed listening to “Future Nostalgia,” most of its appeal is dominated by its catchy melodies that might overshadow lyrics. Between blatant political commentary in “Boys Will Be Boys” to playful messages of empowerment and sexual freedom in “Hallucinate” and “Pretty Please,” there’s an element of general appeal that makes this album enjoyable.

To be honest, I’m not entirely sure that “the game” is as dramatically changed as she proclaims. Keeping in mind similarities of ’80s music and Lipa’s prominence in modern pop, the album more so revitalizes genres past with modern innovation. It’s not a bad thing, however — rather, it’s what makes me like “Future Nostalgia” even more. The album retains the familiar authenticity and brightness characteristic of Lipa. Her optimistic, colorful vision is what makes her so valued as a pop artist we know and love, bringing a sense of familiarity. When compared to “Dua Lipa,” “Future Nostalgia” does have a dramatically different vibe; the only past track I’d think of similarly would be “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).” Whilst “Dua Lipa” was packed with slower, more ambient tracks, the comparatively polished sound of “Future Nostalgia” helps gear her music in a new direction.

Of course, with Lipa’s strong foothold on pop music, it’s likely that more people will follow the lead of “Future Nostalgia” with its playful venture into fusing varied music with a bold and flirty appeal. This is a shift I look forward to hearing more of, especially with the creativity and complexities it can inspire in budding artists. Thanks to “Future Nostalgia,” I’ve had an eventful week of exploration into this new world. Done with sophistication and style, Lipa’s dive into an uncertain future is an optimistic one.