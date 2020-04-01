John Gosselin ’20: Winchester, Massachusetts

The coronavirus caused my senior year to end rather suddenly, but more importantly, I have two elderly grandparents who are considered at-risk. One lives in Florida part-time and is scheduled to come back to our house soon, and the other lives across the street from us. They are 90 and 77, so if they get the virus, it is likely that they will face serious health consequences. As a result, my family has decided to strictly shelter in place.

No one leaves the house except to do groceries or take walks. On the other hand, I have stayed in touch with friends and I have even spoken to people I would not have been in touch with otherwise. I have been able to devote more time to reading and writing, and I have started to become more confident in my Greek translation skills. Fortunately, my thesis was not impacted too much.