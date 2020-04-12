The Campus’s guide to this year’s SGA elections

The bulletin boards in Proctor and Davis may not be plastered with campaign posters this year, but the Student Government Association (SGA) and Community Council (CC) elections for the 2020–2021 academic year are proceeding as planned, taking place this Thursday and Friday.

Students will choose between three candidates for president and two for co-chair. Varsha Vijayakumar ’20 and Roni Lezama ’22 currently hold these positions.

Voters will also have the chance to vote for their two class “representatives,” the new name for the SGA’s senators. For the first time, there will be only six of these vacant positions this spring, since the SGA voted to remove the five commons senator positions this February. This year’s two Feb representatives were chosen earlier this spring.

The Campus will publish a story with information about the candidates for SGA president and CC co-chair this week.

Schedule for the week

Monday, April 13

6–7 p.m. EDT SGA president debate

7–8 p.m. CC co-chair debate

This year’s debates will be held over Zoom and livestreamed. The Campus is co-moderating these debates, and a recording of the event will be posted to The Campus’ site afterwards. Students can access the debate live at 6 p.m. EDT the day of at go.middlebury.edu/watch. The link will not activate until the event starts.

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them here before Monday night.

Thursday, April 16, 12 p.m. EDT

Voting opens. The SGA will send out an all-student email with a link to the voting page.

Friday, April 17, 12 p.m. EDT

Voting closes.

Candidates

All students may vote for one SGA president and one co-chair candidate. Students may vote for two candidates for their class representative positions.

The candidates are as follows:

For SGA president:

Arthur Martins ’22.5

Myles Maxie ’22

John Schurer ’21

For CC co-chair:

Christian Kummer ’22

Joel Machado ’23

For senior representative:

Rodney Adams ’21

Uno Lee ’21

Sam Lyons ’21

For junior representative:

Teddy Best ’22

Myles Maxie ’22

Mariana Tahiri ’22

For sophomore representative:

Khasai Makhulo ’23

Miguel Sanchez ’23