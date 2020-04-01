Monica Galbraith ’20 in Boston, Massachusetts

I was one of the lucky few to be approved to stay on campus, but on the first Monday of spring break, the administration sent out a mandatory survey on which we were to initial our understanding that the college may require us to leave anyway at any point in time.

Two days later they initiated room changes, and I realized that my housing situation no longer felt safe. Thanks to the extreme generosity of a few online friends, I managed to get down to Boston to crash on a friend’s couch. What little time I had left to prepare for life post-graduation is gone now. I’m trying to take things just one day at a time.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

Housing insecurity weighs on my mind constantly, as does my paramedic sister’s health. Anyone I could stay with is in the at-risk group, and I constantly worry that I’ll accidentally infect them.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

Seeing the first blossoms of spring. Eating spicy rice cake.

Submitted March 26, 2020.