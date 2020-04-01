Charlotte Sullivan in Starksboro, Vermont

Charlotte Sullivan

Starksboro, Vermont

Submitted April 13, 2020

I have been working remotely for about two months now. I really appreciate being able to work from home, as it cuts back on my carbon footprint since I have a very long commute. My job translates well to an online environment, though I do miss meeting with students in person.

I also had Covid symptoms (high fever for several days, dry cough, shortness of breath, tightness in chest) during the first week of March but was not able to be tested. I will likely never know if I had it, which feels very strange. I am grateful to feel OK now, though it took about a month for my lungs to feel normal again.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

My mother in law is the director of a nursing home on Long Island that has over 60 cases of Covid. Many people have died and others have needed to be hospitalized. My husband and I call her every day on her way home from work (she works about 12 hours a day, six days a week) to check in. Since she herself is in a vulnerable population as a senior, we worry about her working so hard and with so many cases nearby. As I am writing this she is still OK, thank goodness, and luckily her facility is not too understaffed.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

Witnessing the bountiful seasonal changes around my home: wood frogs emerging, coltsfoot blooming, uncovering strawberries from their mulch, mallards on the pond. Also digital dance parties with old friends living in Brooklyn (which happen way later than my usual rural Vermont bedtime).

Charlotte Sullivan is a Social Entrepreneurship Associate at the Innovation Hub.