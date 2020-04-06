Diane Meyer Lowman ’81 in Westport, Connecticut

Diane Meyer Lowman ’81 P ’15

Westport, Connecticut

Submitted March 27, 2020

I’m the Poet Laureate of Westport, and I teach yoga and run a book group and tutor. So all my “gigs” have been canceled. I continue to write and post one haiku each day with a photo I’ve taken, and I’m completing many household projects that were on the back burner before. Much of my family is here in town so we try to walk together. My Midd grad is sequestered in Chicago where he’s completing his MFA. I’ve slowed down and appreciate certain things much more deeply.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

That I’ll get it (high risk). How many will be so negatively impacted by this in the short and long term.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

Sunshine. Yoga. Friends and family. The wonderful, generous efforts by people all over to help.

You can read Meyer Lowman’s one-a-day haiku on her Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.