Light a candle for Will Nash ’20 today
April 29, 2020
Middlebury senior Will Nash ’20 passed away on March 7. Today would have been his 22nd birthday.
Will had family and friends around the world who will be lighting a candle and remembering him today at 7:47 p.m. PDT, 10:47 p.m. EDT. If you can, please join them in that moment of reflection for the friend, classmate, teammate and human that Will was.
If you want to take a photo of your candle moment, you can send it to campus@middlebury.edu.
The Nash family has expressed their gratitude for the incredible love and support from the Middlebury community during this painful and devastating time.
The Campus will be publishing a full obituary for Will in the days to come. Please email any memories of Will that you wish to include to the email listed above.