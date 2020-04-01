Florence Wu ’22 in Auckland, New Zealand

Florence Wu ’22

Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Submitted May 5, 2020

I remember a week before the closing of the campus I was stressing over the assignments due in a week, looking forward to post-Spring break plans and debating whether I should risk going to California, a Covid hot spot, for a week of spring skiing at Mammoth. Twenty-four hours later, I found myself trying to fit a year’s worth of belongings in four suitcases, scrambling to cross the US-Canadian border before it closed, and hurling over the Pacific to a New Zealand summer that I haven’t seen in two years.

Throughout the process, I had a lot of help and support from friends that I am so thankful for. Looking out the window and watching the plane take off from a foreign city, I realized that the next time I come back to Middlebury, it will probably be in half a year and as a junior. I wasn’t quite sure how to feel, but I for sure was not ready to call it a year and was baffled by the five-month-long summer break ahead of me. Nevertheless, I looked forward to the Auckland summer, the blooming trees in One Tree Hill, and the kids running barefoot on the beaches.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

My greatest worry is how the fall semester will turn out. I planned to study abroad, but now I am not sure if that will happen anymore, so the uncertainty makes it hard to plan for things.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

I discovered that a local bakery remained open throughout the lockdown, which kickstarted my daily routine of a morning run there for a cup of coffee and an almond croissant. In the early mornings, I meet an old lady with her German shepherd, with whom she will share half of whatever pastry she buys. Sometimes, we will make eye contact and smile through our masks — small gestures like that make the whole lockdown much more bearable.