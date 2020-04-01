M. Faisal Hussain ’21 in Karachi, Pakistan

M. Faisal Hussain ’21

Location: Karachi, Pakistan

Submitted May 5, 2020

I was studying abroad in Oxford, U.K. when the news of the pandemic spread like wildfire across the globe and educational institutions — including the University of Oxford — decided to close their campus and go remote. At that time, I had spent a little over two months at Oxford and was beginning to fully enjoy my Oxford experience. I was one of the 32 Middlebury CMRS students in the program and like everyone else, I was in a state of awe at the sudden but not really unexpected news of the program going remote. A part of me was fearful that something like this might happen, especially as global Covid-19 cases surged. We had to buy/reschedule our return flight tickets, finish pending papers, pack up and say hasty yet heartfelt goodbyes to our old and new friends. It was stressful. At that moment, it hit me that it is not often that one gets the chance to study in the UK at a prestigious university such as Oxford. I consider myself blessed for having the opportunity. While some part of me wishes to have spent more time at Oxford and truly imbibe the British culture, I am glad that we all are safe and back home with our families in these difficult times. This outbreak has taught me to be more grateful and enjoy every moment to the fullest.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

I am concerned about the health of my family members. Both my parents are doctors and continue to work in the midst of this health crisis. I am proud of them and pray for their safety.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

Being back home with my family feels good. It is wholesome to be surrounded by loved ones, spend quality time with them and watch movies together.

Where do you feel local?

Middlebury, New York, and Karachi, Pakistan are places where I find my sense of self.