Masud Tyree Lewis ’22 in Middlebury, Vermont

Masud Tyree Lewis ’22

Middlebury, VT

How have you been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak?

Fortunately and unfortunately, I have been stuck at Middlebury. With my country’s borders closed since mid-March, I have had to get comfortable being away from my family in a place both familiar and unfamiliar. Yet, I do not feel stuck. To be honest, I can’t tell you why I don’t. Sure, there’s hardly anyone here and the atmosphere simply isn’t what it usually is, but there is a serenity here that I probably could not have found elsewhere. A space to be with my thoughts and ideas; to roam; to get meals at Proctor (my fave); to be expected nothing of. I am beyond lucky to have this opportunity, while the world tilts on its axis.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

Although I speak to my mother every day, I haven’t seen her since August 2018, so not being able to be there with her during this time definitely makes me uneasy.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

I’ve been looking at and thinking about the sky a lot recently. There’s something so enchantingly nebulous about it—other than the clouds, of course. It is both static and moving; permanent but never in the same state a second after; chaotic in energy yet peaceful in appearance. At a time when everything feels so chaotic and elusive, I have found solace in the sky’s peaceful chaos.

Where do you feel local?

Georgetown, Guyana; Singapore; Middlebury, VT