Miraal Naseer ’21 in Hamburg, Germany

Miraal Naseer ’21

Hamburg, Germany

How have you been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak?

Thankfully I’ve not been personally affected by the coronavirus, but as soon as Middlebury announced that students had to move out in March, the Europe travel ban was also being put in place that week. After frantically looking for different routes to get back home, I caught one of the last flights going to Hamburg, through Oslo. I had come back from abroad to finally settle back into Midd in spring, so packing up everything that I had set into place just a few weeks before was tough, but at the end of the day there is so much to be grateful for and I’m just lucky to be with family. Honestly looking back, that week we all left was like a fever dream, it all happened so fast and I had no time to think, I just had to get home.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

That my grandparents back in Pakistan stay safe. Pakistani society isn’t taking these circumstances as seriously as they should be and the healthcare system is not adequately prepared if the number of cases shoot up.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

My family got two Havashire puppies! They have so much love to give. Other than that, I’ve been procrastinating on Pinterest and visualized pretty much every outfit that I’ll be wearing out when all of this is over.

Where do you feel local?

Pakistan, Canada, Dubai, Singapore