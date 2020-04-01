Paula Somoza ‘21.5 in São Paulo, Brazil

Paula Somoza ’21.5

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Submitted May 5

I am lucky to have my family and to be in good health. As an extrovert, the hardest thing for me has definitely been being away from all my friends and only being able to talk to the same four people every day. Even little things like sitting at Crossroads for hours or even late nights at Davis with my friends are some of the memories I treasure — and miss — the most. Not having this environment has definitely made it hard to stay motivated while enrolled in Zoom university.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

My biggest worry right now is how the Brazilian President is handling the virus. It is scary to see how the situation here worsens every day.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

My family has been enjoying planning random activities to keep us all a little sane. We’ve had a casino night, cooking competitions, a night where we all dressed up as each other, and even a costume party.

Where do you feel local?

Puerto Rico and Brazil