Rain Ji ’23 in Beijing, China

Rain Ji ’23

Beijing, China

How have you been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak?

When Middlebury closed its campus, I decided to go home to join my parents and the rest of my family in Beijing. I took a direct flight from Montreal home, was quarantined for 14 days at a facility, went through several tests, and finally reunited with my family. Although the journey home was a bit turbulent, I’m lucky to be able to spend these uncertain times with my loved ones. I’m super grateful for all the incredible people at the frontlines, and I’ve been doing some trivial things to help such as running errands for my neighbors who are in the high-risk category. I’m lucky that people that I know are safe and healthy.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

To be honest, my biggest day-to-day concern is how much longer can my body handle staying up all night all week. I’ve felt more tired than ever but can’t miss my synchronous classes for a variety of reasons. Beyond that, I’m scared for some of my friends in the states because some of them are immunocompromised, and others want to return home but are stranded at colleges/relatives’ houses.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

I’ve been watching sunrises. I’ve never really watched them in the past because I’ve never been an early riser. But now, I always get to experience the magic of sudden lightness emerging from complete darkness. (a small upside of having to stay up all night).

Where do you feel local?

Beijing, China; Washington, CT; Middlebury, VT