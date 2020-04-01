Shahmeer Chaudhary ’21 in Dubai, UAE

Shahmeer Chaudhary ’21

Dubai, UAE

How have you been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak?

Dubai has been under complete lockdown with applications for permits being the only way by which one is legally allowed to leave the house. I often sneak out in order to run around my empty block but have to hide if I see police cars. My classes are all in the middle of the night (or early morning for professors who’ve made an extra session for those in the far east). Cabin fever has set in due to the strict restrictions.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

Whether global travel restrictions will inhibit me from returning to Middlebury regardless of whether it opens or not.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

The Micheal Jordan documentary every Sunday on Netflix.

Where do you feel local?

Dubai, UAE and Karachi, Pakistan