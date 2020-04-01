Michael Wasserstein ’21 in Middlebury, Connecticut

Michael Wasserstein ‘21

Location: Middlebury, Connecticut

Submitted April 27, 2020

I’ve been fortunate to return to a home with a loving family, stable internet and access to food. For me, the biggest things that I feel like I’ve lost are in-person social interactions, in-person classes, my spring track season and my summer internship. Obviously I’m sad to lose these exciting parts of my life, but I realize that I’m lucky that my family members and I have not had any health issues during this scary time.

I’ve tried to do things that I wouldn’t normally do. I’ve made some TikTok videos, I started a blog and I’ve kept myself updated on the news. I think the best way to handle this situation is by walking away from it with something positive — coming away a better, more well-rounded person.

What has been your greatest worry or day-to-day concern as coronavirus has spread?

I worry about the health of all individuals, particularly those that risk their lives to provide essential services.

What has made you happy over the past few weeks?

During the past few weeks, after I wake up, I have taken the five minute walk to the highway overpass that I live right next to, and I take a photo overlooking the highway each day. I stand there watching the sunrise and the cars pass by. This has been a peaceful, reflective moment that I spend alone, and it has made me happy.