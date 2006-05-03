Sternberg passes away at 60





Author: Jason F. Siegel

A beloved member of the Middlebury community was lost on April 29, when Catering Manager Charles “Chaz” Sternberg passed away in his home after a long illness. He was 60 years old.

A dynamic, exuberant presence on campus, Sternberg immersed himself in everything he did, from catering small dinners at the President’s House to coordinating the Bicentennial Meal. He served on the Staff Council for a number of years, and according to President Emeritus John M. McCardell, Jr., did so with the College’s interests ahead of his own.

Friends were quick to share their fond memories of the positive impact that Sternberg had on their lives and on the campus. Director of Dining Services Matthew Biette commented upon all the extra work that Sternberg put into making the College’s Bicentennial as special an occasion as possible, from working with a trustee to get Middlebury labels on wine and Otter Creek Ale served at catered functions to involving friends from all over the state that he had made when he worked as a chef and restaurateur in the Stowe and Burlington areas. Biette said that his death had caused “a flat spot on the wheel” of the dining staff.

McCardell, who spent a great deal of time with Sternberg due to Catering’s involvement in many presidential receptions, said, “Chaz knew – and loved – food and drink and also people… He truly cared, and his caring showed. He was never too tired, too busy or too preoccupied to give his best effort to the task at hand. The results glistened.”

Bonnie McCardell added that he was always up for a challenge, no matter what the size. “He never let the job become ‘routine,'” she said. “Chaz had a passion that was contagious and you could feel the energy that he created among all those he came in contact with.”

Shelley Glassner, director of College Advancement administration, echoed those statements. “Chaz was a valued and trusted colleague who made the seemingly impossible ideas become possible. His creativity, unbounded enthusiasm and verve served the College for many years.”

President of the College Ronald D. Liebowitz spoke to Sternberg’s seeming omnipresence at events. “For many who attended functions at Middlebury, Chaz Sternberg really was the face of the College. He loved food and all of the fun that comes with it, but meeting people and getting to know them was certainly his favorite part of the job.”

According to Director of Human Resources Drew Macan, who served on the Continuing Education Committee with Sternberg, “Chaz was passionate about everything he did – including his support of colleagues who wanted to continue their education and further their careers.”

Students were often unaware of his influence on their lives, but he was responsible for bringing such items as the chocolate fountain to the campus, always a popular fixture when it appears at catered events. This was just one small way that Sternberg sought to spread the joy in his own life to those around him.

A memorial service in his memory will take place on Saturday, May 6, at 4:30 p.m. in Mead Memorial Chapel.