Welcome back! September 10 Issue
September 10, 2020
Welcome back to the fall semester! This fall, The Campus will continue publishing content online on a weekly basis on Thursdays. You can browse our stories on our website, as well as check out a virtual front page each week.
The stories
News
- Covid rules enforcement falls on student leaders
- Staff, cautiously optimistic, face increased workload as students return
- Middlebury holds breath as Covid case number sits at two
- Unsure of what to expect, first years grapple with a college experience marred by the pandemic
- Economic downturn and Covid-19 precautions bring tuition and endowment draw increases
Local
- Porter Medical Center prepares for a fall semester transformed by the pandemic
- More families turn to home births and midwives amid pandemic
Arts & Culture
- Direct Your Attention: Malcolm Gladwell’s perfect hi(story)
- Reluctant journeys: International students traverse a world of obstacles as U.S. limits entries
- Museum of Art shuts its doors for reorganization, plans to reopen in spring 2021
- The only dating guide you’ll need this fall semester
- Jay Parini’s “Borges and Me”: Beyond Just a Memoir
Opinion
- Editorial: It’s a hard time to be a student, it’s a harder time to be a first year
- Middlebury is just learning to deal with students in crisis, but it shouldn’t be
- MASK OFF, MIDD: A college senior’s take on romance amid Covid
- Snake oil and student loans
- Environmentalism at Middlebury has roots in exclusion
- The final year of Ask Tré
Sports
- Fall coaches adjust to a season without competitive play
- Siefer’s Scoop Podcast: An introduction
- Life looks different and so does the student body: Athletes on leave
- Throwback Thursday: This day in 2016: Sydor’s defense lifts Middlebury
- Athlete of the week: Erin Nicholas ’21