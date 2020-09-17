Siefer’s Scoop Podcast: Episode #2 Noah Whiting ’22, Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field

Noah Whiting ’22, Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field

Noah Whiting ’22, a member of the men’s cross country and track and field teams, joins the podcast this week. In this episode, we ask Whiting about how the pandemic has affected the cross country season. What’s it like to wear a mask while running? Does the team have any upcoming intra-team races? How do runners keep their runs fresh and entertaining when they’re quarantined to campus? Also, we chat about his first two years on the cross country and track and field teams, learning about his favorite aspects of the programs and his fondest memories thus far. Finally, we cap off the episode by asking Whiting why he first began to run competitively and how he was recruited to Middlebury.