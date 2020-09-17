September 17 Issue

September 17, 2020

This week, The Campus presents its second issue of the semester. This fall, we will continue publishing content online on a weekly basis on Thursdays. You can browse our stories on our website, as well as check out a virtual front page each week.

The stories

Main Street and Merchants Row to reopen this week as construction concludes
Local
Read more
I was one of the two on campus Covid-19 cases; here’s what I want you to know
Opinion
Read more
Sustainability concerns pile up amid packaged meal protocols
College Updates
“Middlebury does an amazing job prioritizing sustainability and the environment during a typical semester, this semester is not typical, and when the rubber hits the road health and safety has to come first.” Read more
Even with limited spending, staff are not expendable 
Opinion
Read more
Direct Your Attention: An insider’s look at America’s outsiders
Arts & Academics
Read more
Siefer’s Scoop Podcast: Episode #2 Noah Whiting ’22, Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field
Sports
Read more
The sun doesn’t set on climate justice: Sunrise Middlebury hosts summer study sess
Arts & Academics
Read more
Pandemic migration fuels Vermont real estate market
Community Updates
Read more
Overlapping crises: Bill McKibben on social solidarity in a world after Covid-19
Covid-19 Coverage
In Friday’s remote lecture, scholar-in-residence Bill McKibben drew comparisons between the pandemic and the climate crisis. “We have this huge mix of crises on top of each other,” he said. Read more
Community plea to expand the arts
Opinion
Read more
Independence with caveats: Students explore off-campus living during Covid-19
Covid-19 Coverage
Read more
Seeing early success, NESCACs navigate on-campus life during Covid-19
College Updates
Middlebury, along with its peers in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, have been able to maintain low Covid-19 rates through a mix of geographical and size advantages paired with stringent health protocol. Read more
How will we live together?
Opinion
Read more
Throwback Thursday: This day in 1988, Vigsnes’s goal caps off solid weekend
Sports
Read more
Reel Critic: ‘Boys State’
Arts & Academics
Read more
Athlete of the Week: Jackson Hawkins ’21.5
Sports
Read more
The Librarian is in: ‘A Brief History of Seven Killings’ by Marlon James
Arts & Academics
Read more
School of Abenaki pilots first summer remotely
News
“The Abenaki language needs speakers to help keep it alive,” Jesse Bowman Bruchac said, reflecting on this summer’s two-week pilot program on Abenaki language and culture. Read more
MASK OFF, MIDD: Situationships are dead, long live intentional connections
Opinion
Read more
Phase Two start date pushed to Thursday, Sept. 17
College Updates
Read more

Today’s Front Page