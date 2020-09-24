September 24 Issue
September 24, 2020
This week, The Campus presents its third issue of the semester. This fall, we will continue publishing content online on a weekly basis on Thursdays. You can browse our stories on our website, as well as check out a virtual front page each week.
The stories
New regulations related to the 1972 federal civil rights law which prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs have changed the Title IX investigation and hearing process at Middlebury. Read more
Prospective students face unique challenges in deciding where to attend college. Middlebury’s Admissions Office has implemented new virtual programming so it can still reach these students. Read more
This year’s first year orientation had to be adapted for both on-campus and remote students; the Student Activities Office and student leaders adjusted MiddView to a Covid-19 semester. Read more