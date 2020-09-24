September 24 Issue

September 24, 2020

The stories

College bars 22 students from campus over Covid-19 policy violations
News
Can we please stop talking about our quarantine weight?
Opinion
Sit down, shut up and be a man
Opinion
Cops don’t belong on Middlebury’s campus
Opinion
Ginsburg’s passing: A tragedy for the wrong reasons
Opinion
Please don’t stop the music: Singing groups play the semester by ear
Arts & Academics
Direct Your Attention: Casey Neistat’s Reinvention
Arts & Academics
A case for Evelyn Waugh: Humanity and absurdity
Arts & Academics
Senior theses amid Covid-19: theatre majors won’t wait in the wings
Arts & Academics
Our world just got bigger; so did our responsibilities
Opinion
Sex Panther: The sexy side of Phase Two
Opinion
Throwback Thursday: This day in 1994, Bradford and Smith lead Panthers to victory in opener
Sports
Athletes on leave turn to future seasons
Sports
Burlington High School shuts doors for fall semester after detection of hazardous chemicals
Local
Work and personal lives blur for professors teaching from home
Local
Ninety-nine percent down, one to go: Census nears completion in Vermont
Local
Students flock to old haunts as Phase Two loosens restrictions
Local
No coaches, no contact, no competition: Club teams play on
Sports
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #3: Gianna Palli ’23.5, Women’s Basketball
Sports
Changes to Title IX alter reporting and investigation procedures
News
New regulations related to the 1972 federal civil rights law which prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs have changed the Title IX investigation and hearing process at Middlebury. Read more
The essential workers among us: MiddKids on the frontlines
College Updates
Prospective students partake in a new age of admissions
College Updates
Prospective students face unique challenges in deciding where to attend college. Middlebury’s Admissions Office has implemented new virtual programming so it can still reach these students. Read more
Student leaders take on an orientation like never before
News
This year’s first year orientation had to be adapted for both on-campus and remote students; the Student Activities Office and student leaders adjusted MiddView to a Covid-19 semester. Read more

