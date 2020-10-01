Siefer’s Scoop Episode #4: Lizzie Kenter ’23, Women’s Golf

Lizzie Kenter ’23, a member of the women’s golf squad, joins the podcast this week. We begin with a discussion on how the pandemic has affected golf. What has changed about golf practice? What’s the outlook on the spring season? We also discuss her first year on the team during the 2019-20 season. What was her favorite memory with the team? What was the nicest course the team visited? Finally, we explore her formative years with golf. How’d she first get into the sport? What did her progression look like? Why did Middlebury stick out during her college search process?