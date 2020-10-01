October 1 Issue

October 1, 2020

This week, The Campus presents its fourth issue of the semester. This fall, we will continue publishing content online on a weekly basis on Thursdays. You can browse our stories on our website, as well as check out a virtual front page each week.

Student reports being the target of a racial slur on campus
News
College Covid-19 policies leave students to their own vices
Opinion
Ask Tré: How should I address racism from white peers? 
Opinion
Can you hear us now, President Patton?
Opinion
Inaugural concert of fall 2020 features Grammy-nominated quintet
Arts & Culture
Sundance Film Festival Shorts Tour is nothing short of captivating
Arts & Culture
Addison County economy projected to recover in 2021, but bounceback is uphill battle
Local
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #4: Lizzie Kenter ’23, Women’s Golf
Sports
Cleans and cleaning: athletic facilities return in Phase Two
College Updates
Behind the counter: Dining staff face longer hours with fewer hands
News
Campus reporter joins the Proctor Dining Hall staff to get a peek into what the lives of staff and student workers look like during the age of Covid-19 Read more
Class-action lawsuit against Middlebury seeks spring tuition refund
News
Students protest grand jury verdict for officers who killed Breonna Taylor
News
College fumbles approach to racial bias conversations during Middview
News
MiddView leaders grappled with expectations to serve as educators and BIPOC ended up bearing the brunt of the burden. Read more
Faculty at Home: Series redefines the classroom
College Updates
Two professors started a remote lecture series that allows all members of the Middlebury community to learn across disciplines from their own homes. Read more
Students elect first-year senators, senior senator to Student Government
News
First-years elected two class senators to represent the class of 2024 and seniors elected one senator in a special election. Read more
Big data, big implications: 2020 Clifford Symposium tackles data across disciplines
News
Middlebury mourns Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and reflects on her legacy
News
The death of Supreme Court Justice and libral icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves students and faculty members remembering the woman who dedicated her life to fighting injustice. Read more
Direct Your Attention: The Social Dilemma
Arts & Culture
