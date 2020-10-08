October 8 Issue

October 8, 2020

This week, The Campus presents its fifth issue of the semester.

The stories

BREAKING: Covid-19 outbreak of 26 cases in Addison County linked to Champlain Orchards
Community Updates
Racial justice is impossible without institutional support
Opinion
On getting lost in it all
Opinion
Why I organized the ‘1619 or 1776’ event
Opinion
Did you spend your quarantine getting into TikTok? You’re not alone.
Arts & Culture
Reel Critic: ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’
Arts & Culture
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”: Condescensions, pretensions and cutesiness in one
Arts & Culture
Jamie Mittelman ’10 celebrates female Olympians in new podcast
Sports
We still have questions for the Hamilton Forum
Opinion
Living with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder
Opinion
MASK OFF, MIDD: I quarantine-dated Casper the Ghost.
Opinion
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #5: Eli Drachman ’24, men’s swim & dive
Sports
Ilsley Public Library photography contest challenges community to look at Middlebury through a new lens
Local
Ilsley Public Library is hosting a series of challenges for amateur photographers, the first of which will be open for submissions until October 24th. Read more
Sheldon Museum takes on new projects after pandemic closes doors to public
Local
Throwback Thursday: This day in 1983, defense stymies Amherst despite injuries
Sports
‘A chisel against the cement wall of absolute power’: Black Studies program brings Daphne Brooks to talk protest music in inaugural lecture
News
For the inaugural lecture of the Black Studies Program, Dr. Daphne Brooks discussed the role of protest music in Black activism from Fredrick Douglas to Breonna Taylor. Read more
‘1619 or 1776?’: Hamilton Forum on legacy of slavery draws protest
News
Students navigate mail-in voting ahead of contentious election
News
‘Contrary to our ethos’: Deep budget cuts force librarians to make tough decisions
College Updates
The library faced a 25% budget cut in July and further cuts in the fall, forcing library staff to end subscriptions to certain resources. Read more
Mail Center relocates to the warehouse to ensure social distancing
College Updates
Given social distancing protocol, the Mail Center has moved from its home in McCullough to a warehouse behind the student center. Read more
Remote professors tinker with course content and build virtual communities
College Updates
Many professors face successes and setbacks as they adjust to a semester of online learning. Read more
SGA Finance Committee allots student activities funding even as ‘activities’ takes on new meanings
News
Despite strict restrictions for clubs and organizations, Middlebury has maintained its $436 student activities fee. The SGA Finance Committee worked with clubs to find creative ways to spend it. Read more
Students face reduced on-campus employment opportunities and new job responsibilities
News
Departments and students adjusted as various student employment positions faced cuts and restrictions. Read more
How does contact tracing work at Middlebury?
College Updates
What happens if a Middlebury community member tests positive for Covid-19? What is the next step? Middlebury has partnered with the VDH to tackle contact tracing. Read more

Today’s Front Page