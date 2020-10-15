October 15 Issue

October 15, 2020

This week, The Campus presents its sixth issue of the semester. This fall, we will continue publishing content online on a weekly basis on Thursdays. You can browse our stories on our website, as well as check out a virtual front page each week.

The stories

Don’t be busy just to be busy 
Opinion
Notes from the desk: The façade of higher education is crumbling
Opinion
Panthers give back to MOVEMIDD forward
Sports
Siefer’s Scoop Episode #6: Amandra Frank ’23, women’s tennis
Sports
New Swift House Inn owners work to find footing in Middlebury
Local
Cocoon continues the tradition of storytelling amid the pandemic
Arts & Culture
“Together Apart” celebrates first year talents in a 24-hour play festival
Arts & Culture
The Agitators’: A play reading of rebellion and revolution
Arts & Culture
Direct Your Attention: Music’s biggest stage is actually quite small
Arts & Culture
‘It’s hard to tell them they can’t hug their friends’: Addison Central Teens navigates acting as a support system amidst a pandemic
Local
Vermont becomes first state to offer Covid-19 economic aid to undocumented immigrants
Local
Student organizations persevere, one panther apart
News
Student clubs adapt to connect with peers during a time of social distance.
Administrators discuss commitments to anti-racism and equity during open meeting
News
College administrators and the Student Government Association partnered to host an open meeting on Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on Oct. 9.
‘More than just food’: Tracing the history of The Knoll from grassy hill to community haven
History of Love at Middlebury
When the Knoll was founded by members of the class of '04.5 they never imagined it would become an escape for students seeking peace during a pandemic.
Distant but not disconnected: Zooming in on remote learners
Covid-19 Coverage
Students studying remotely, by choice or by circumstance, are adjusting to a new type of college education.
After spring exodus, students and staff scramble to account for belongings left behind
Covid-19 Coverage
When Middlebury students dispersed around the globe last March, they had to "Box, Label and Leave" their belongings. This summer staff had to scramble to get everything to the right place in time.
Benjy Renton ’21 garners national recognition for contact tracing the White House
News
When President Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct. 2, Benjy Renton '21 helped construct one of the most comprehensive public dashboards contact-tracing the President. Renton has also become an expert on Covid-19 and higher education, writing weekly reports about

Today’s Front Page