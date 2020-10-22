October 22 Issue

October 22, 2020

This week, The Campus presents its seventh issue of the semester. This fall, we will continue publishing content online on a weekly basis on Thursdays. You can browse our stories on our website, as well as check out a virtual front page each week.

The stories

Behind the Mead Chapel bells, carillonneur George Matthew Jr. plays for passion and protest
News
George Matthew Jr. pursued his dream and has been playing the bells in the tower of Mead Chapel since 1985. He uses his platform to promote immigrant justice, racial equality and lift student morale.
Declining balance can be spent in town this spring with ‘Middlebury Money’
News
In Spring 2021, Middlebury will pilot a program that will allow students to decide whether to use their $25 declining balance at campus retailers or for stores and restaurants in town.
Middlebury students take on remote abroad courses and international internships
News
With study abroad programs closed for the semester, Middlebury Schools Abroad find creative ways to bring pieces of the abroad experience to students through remote learning.
Dean of Students Doucet takes leave of absence, triggering leadership adjustments
News
With Dean of Students Derek Doucet on a leave until November, student life staff members shuffle around to fill gaps and provide new services for students.
News in Brief: Credit/No Credit, professors encouraged to expand coursework flexibility, increased indoor space access
News
College offers credit/no-credit option for the 2020-21 school year, revoking the school's previous Pass/D/Fail policy.
As seasons change, Middlebury restaurants and cafes adjust operations
Covid-19 Coverage
Direct Your Attention: At the October Apple Event, come for the tech, stay for the cinematic spectacle
Arts & Culture
‘Clover Magazine’ creates space for the fashionable intellectual
Arts & Culture
New magazine ‘To Whom it May Concern’ spotlights student curiosity
Arts & Culture
During nobody’s normal, staff and faculty make it possible
Opinion
MASK OFF, MIDD: Right person, wrong time?
Opinion
NFTD: Sweden tried “herd immunity” with Covid-19. I was one of the herd.
Opinion
Sex Panther: The internal condom
Opinion
Why you should vote — right now
Opinion
Civil rights activist Angela Davis to speak at Middlebury
News
