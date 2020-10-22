October 22 Issue
October 22, 2020
This week, The Campus presents its seventh issue of the semester. This fall, we will continue publishing content online on a weekly basis on Thursdays. You can browse our stories on our website, as well as check out a virtual front page each week.
The stories
George Matthew Jr. pursued his dream and has been playing the bells in the tower of Mead Chapel since 1985. He uses his platform to promote immigrant justice, racial equality and lift student morale. Read more
In Spring 2021, Middlebury will pilot a program that will allow students to decide whether to use their $25 declining balance at campus retailers or for stores and restaurants in town. Read more
With study abroad programs closed for the semester, Middlebury Schools Abroad find creative ways to bring pieces of the abroad experience to students through remote learning. Read more
With Dean of Students Derek Doucet on a leave until November, student life staff members shuffle around to fill gaps and provide new services for students. Read more
News in Brief: Credit/No Credit, professors encouraged to expand coursework flexibility, increased indoor space access
College offers credit/no-credit option for the 2020-21 school year, revoking the school’s previous Pass/D/Fail policy. Read more