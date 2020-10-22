Civil rights activist Angela Davis to speak at Middlebury

Civil rights activist Angela Davis will speak to the college over Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The event will be largely audience-driven, focusing on pre-submitted questions followed by a live-audience question and answer session. Community members can submit questions at go/askangela.

“Angela Davis is perhaps the foremost living civil rights icon,” said Elizabeth Callaway ’21, co-executive of the Middlebury College Activities Board (MCAB) Speakers Committee. “She is a renowned academic and trailblazer in every line of work that she engages in.” Callaway is an organizer of the event alongside co-executive Anna Spiro ’21.

Davis is a founding member of the Critical Resistance, an organization dedicated to abolishing the prison-industrial complex in the United States. She was also a leading member of the Communist Party USA, appearing as their vice-presidential candidate on the ballot in 1980 and 1984. Her academic work focuses on the intersection of race, sex and social consciousness.

“We think that she is a wealth of information that students would really enjoy engaging in at this time,” Callaway said. “We and our co-hosts decided that it was extremely necessary to have this event before the election.”

MCAB, the Black Student Union and Distinguished Men of Color will co-host the event.

For more information about the event, visit go/angela.